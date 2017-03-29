Stamkos moved to day-to-day, ‘Today was probably the best day yet’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper confirmed captain Steven Stamkos can be considered “day-to-day.”
Stamkos suffered a lateral meniscus tear in November in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.
The injury required surgery and he was expected to be sidelined three to four months.
“I feel Stammers, I feel that we can start putting him in the day-to-day category right now,” said Cooper
Cooper said he doesn’t see Stamkos playing against Detroit on Thursday, but said “after that, it’s getting really close.”
Stamkos told media members after practice Wednesday that “today was probably the best day yet.”
The Lightning take on the Red Wings at home Thursday, then meet the Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- FCC issues warning about “Can you hear me?” scam calls
- Top Hillsborough Co. accident locations
- Wife of singer Dickey Betts arrested in Sarasota County for pointing gun at rowing team
- Bartow Police Officer fired after ‘gorilla’ comment speaks out
- Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby for $3,000 on Craigslist
- Hair-raising warning about buying bargain shampoos, conditioners