Stamkos moved to day-to-day, ‘Today was probably the best day yet’

Steven Stamkos wearing a camo jersey during warm ups. Photo credit Scott Audette.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper confirmed captain Steven Stamkos can be considered “day-to-day.”

Stamkos suffered a lateral meniscus tear in November in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The injury required surgery and he was expected to be sidelined three to four months.

“I feel Stammers, I feel that we can start putting him in the day-to-day category right now,” said Cooper

Cooper said he doesn’t see Stamkos playing against Detroit on Thursday, but said “after that, it’s getting really close.”

Stamkos told media members after practice Wednesday that “today was probably the best day yet.”

The Lightning take on the Red Wings at home Thursday, then meet the Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

