Severe storms continue in the Southern Plains, 21 million at risk

SPUR, Texas (AP) — The spring storm risk is persisting in parts of the Southern Plains, with more than 21 million people at risk for bad weather.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says an area stretching from Louisiana to central Missouri, including all of Arkansas, could see very large hail, strong tornadoes and powerful winds Wednesday. The storm system is moving eastward after striking Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma, where a truck driver was killed when high winds toppled his semitrailer.

In Texas, three storm chasers were killed Tuesday when their vehicles collided.

Forecasters say the storm risk will increase Thursday as the system moves into Tennessee and Mississippi. Already, forecasters say the severe-weather risk is moderate. That’s the second-highest classification from the Storm Prediction Center.

Forecasters say they expect “an active severe weather event” Thursday for parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

