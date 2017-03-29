Security changes coming soon for Disney’s Magic Kingdom, some resorts

WESH Published:
Magic Kingdom (Image courtesy TripAdvisor)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Some changes are coming to security at Disney World.

The changes will be specifically for the Magic Kingdom and guests staying at one of the resorts along the monorail.

Guests can now get their bags checked and go through the metal detectors at the ticket and transportation area instead of when they enter the park.

Guests staying at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will go through security before getting on the monorail.

The changes are effective Monday.

