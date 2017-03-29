Restaurant bans toddlers after incidents of misbehavior

(WCNC) A North Carolina restaurant is receiving both praise and criticism after it officially banned children five years of age and younger from dining there.

Caruso’s, an upscale Italian restaurant, made the decision to ban toddlers after its owner said there were too many incidents of young kids crying, screaming and misbehaving.

Some people took to Facebook to voice their displeasure with decision, writing comments such as, “Never been more disappointed and appalled” and “I won’t be going again.” Some patrons of the restaurant who are parents support the policy because they feel the restaurant isn’t suitable for young children.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE