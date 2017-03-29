Pasco woman injured in stolen car crash says she’s lucky to be alive

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in a stolen Range Rover faces 10 charges after police say he led officers on a chase and then crashed into a car in the driveway of a New Port Richey home, just as a woman was about to get into the car.

That woman, Kozeta Lamko, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Her legs were pinned by her car after the stolen vehicle Lionel Bates was driving crashed into her vehicle, causing her car to hit her.

“He hit my car, my car hit me, then I went against the garage door inside the garage,” Lamko said.

She said she’s lucky to be alive.

“My daughter yelled, don’t get in the car because we were ready to get in the car, so I was frozen in front of my car,” Lamko said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, a New Port Richey police officer tried to pull over Lionel Bates, 27, for windows that were tinted too dark on a white 2015 Range Rover.

However, the Range Rover accelerated east on Louisiana Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officer Valente was in the westbound lane of Louisiana Avenue in his marked patrol car.

The Range Rover came into the westbound lane, with no other traffic around, in an attempt to crash head-on into Officer Valente’s patrol car. Officer Valente left the roadway to avoid being hit.

The Range Rover continued east on Louisiana Avenue approaching Carob Drive, which is a T-intersection.

The Range Rover then continued east through the intersection, striking a bollard in Lamko’s front yard at 6730 Carob Drive. Bates then hit a grey Toyota SUV in the driveway of the residence.

“We were outside standing on the driveway, then out of the blue I see this white car, like speeding and the way he was speeding, I was like, he’s not going to stop,” she said.

Lamko said she’s glad police caught Bates, but feels they shouldn’t have pursued him.

“I know the police officers were doing their job but they were very wrong, to pursue a car in the neighborhood, going 100 mph,” she said.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Kostas said they were not chasing Bates.

“As the officer attempted to make a U-turn to try and initiate a traffic stop, upon the sight of U-turn, the vehicle just sped and took off on the officer,” he said.

Either way, Lamko said her home is a target for crashes. She said a drunk driver plowed into her concrete barrier three weeks ago.

Lamko said she and family are moving.

“I’m glad I’m alive and nothing is broken, but the bruising and the swelling is like, I cannot lay down,” she said.

Police said Bates ran away from the scene, but was caught a short distance away after a short foot chase.

The investigation revealed Bates to be in possession of narcotics, a handgun, ammunition and cash.

The Florida Highway Patrol assisted by investigating the crash and they also determined the Range Rover had been listed as stolen out of North Carolina since February of 2015. Charges are pending from FHP.

Bates was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated Fleeing to Elude

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Armed Trafficking in Cocaine (powder & rock)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cannabis Oil

Armed Trafficking Controlled Substance (3 Counts)

Possession of Controlled Substance (4 Counts)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Felon in Possession of Ammunition

