Orlando father charged with first-degree murder in death of infant

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-week-old child.

Police responded to Arnold Palmer Hospital after receiving reports of possible child abuse in December 2015.

Ezequiel Mercado told police he made noise while he was eating, waking up 6-week-old Jayli Mercado. Mercado said he attempted to rock the infant back to sleep, when she started gasping for breath.

Mercado said when he loosened his arms and her blanket, she began to relax but then went limp in his arms.

Mercado said he began CPR while waiting for the Orange County Fire Rescue to arrive to his home on Longmeade Lane in Orlando.

Authorities said when Jayli arrived at the hospital she had a pulse but was not breathing on her own.

Jaylin was placed on life support but later died in late August 2016.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had a neuropathologist perform an investigation. Based on the results of the autopsy, authorities charged Mercado with first-degree Murder.

