Orlando father charged with first-degree murder in death of infant

By WESH.com Published:
Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-week-old child.

Police responded to Arnold Palmer Hospital after receiving reports of possible child abuse in December 2015.

Ezequiel Mercado told police he made noise while he was eating, waking up 6-week-old Jayli Mercado. Mercado said he attempted to rock the infant back to sleep, when she started gasping for breath.

Mercado said when he loosened his arms and her blanket, she began to relax but then went limp in his arms.

Mercado said he began CPR while waiting for the Orange County Fire Rescue to arrive to his home on Longmeade Lane in Orlando.

Authorities said when Jayli arrived at the hospital she had a pulse but was not breathing on her own.

Jaylin was placed on life support but later died in late August 2016.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had a neuropathologist perform an investigation. Based on the results of the autopsy, authorities charged Mercado with first-degree Murder.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s