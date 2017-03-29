New Jersey man gets 100th birthday wish to return to his old workplace

(WFLA) — Not many people have the chance to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one man got his birthday wish.

A New Jersey man’s 100th wish was to return to his old job, just for a day. So, that’s what Bill Hansen did.

After three years of retirement, the gentleman wanted to spend his birthday doing what he loved – working.

Hansen was a permit coordinator for years in Cherry Hill, NJ and he got a warm welcome back.

The group celebrated the company veteran with a cake and a standing ovation.

Hansen even had a full day’s workload and drew up a one-day contract.

The company said they were happy to honor Hansen’s long career and positive contributions to the company.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for all the latest trending news.