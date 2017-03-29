Markeith Loyd submits document to represent himself

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd is still fighting to represent himself.
In most of the motion, Loyd explains why he should be allowed to represent himself.
He cited his constitutional rights, Florida laws and other court cases.
Loyd also argued that he is competent to be his own counsel and objected to a mental evaluation.
The judge has allowed him to do so for now, but appointed a lawyer to be on standby.
Loyd is due back in court on Monday.
