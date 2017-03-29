Markeith Loyd submits document to represent himself

WESH Published:
Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd is still fighting to represent himself.

WESH 2 News obtained a document he filed with the court this week.

In most of the motion, Loyd explains why he should be allowed to represent himself.

He cited his constitutional rights, Florida laws and other court cases.

Loyd also argued that he is competent to be his own counsel and objected to a mental evaluation.

The judge has allowed him to do so for now, but appointed a lawyer to be on standby.

Loyd is due back in court on Monday.

