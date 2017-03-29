Lottery tickets sold in Florida could get warning labels

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For years, there have been warning labels on cigarettes. Soon, there may be warnings on something else you can buy at most gas stations and grocery stores – lottery tickets, including scratch-offs and draw-play game Powerball and Mega Millions.

Tickets sold by the Florida Lottery cost $1 to $25, and are sold at more than 13,000 locations across the state, including hundreds of locations in the Tampa Bay area.

Florida Republican Representative Jennifer Sullivan of Mount Dora wants any lottery ticket sold by the Florida Lottery to come with a warning that gambling can be addictive. She says that lottery tickets are a government-sponsored activity, and therefore should bear the same kind of warnings found on cigarettes.

Sullivan’s bill requests that there be signs everywhere that lottery tickets are sold, as well as verbiage printed on lottery tickets that warns about gambling addictions. The Touring and Gaming Control Subcommittee of the Florida House of Representatives agrees, and has voted for the bill, but it’s not a winner yet. A companion measure hasn’t been heard yet in the Florida Senate.

If the bill were to become law, it would take effect on January 1, 2018.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s