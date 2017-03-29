Little hero spots fire in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY/NBC News) — A 3-year-old boy knew exactly what to do when he saw smoke and flames coming from a home near his Chesapeake, Virginia daycare Tuesday.

Kenneth Hunter and his mother Sierra Morris jumped into action.

“I was just getting the kids out of the car and Kenneth said ‘No Mommy, I see smoke!’ and he pointed up the garage and he said ‘Call 911!,” said Morris. “A teenager stuck his head out of the window and said ‘I can’t breathe and my family is asleep.”

The teen jumped from his bedroom window for fear that the fire would spread throughout the entire house. Family members say he broke his ankle and was taken to the hospital.

