License-free freshwater fishing days in Florida this weekend

Published:
(Source: Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Floridians will be able to fish without a freshwater recreational license this weekend.

Governor Rick Scott made the announced on Thursday.  All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions will still apply Saturday and Sunday.

“If you’ve never been fishing before, this is a great opportunity to get out there and give it a try, or, if you’re a seasoned angler, take a friend or family member who has never been,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission chairman Brian Yablonski.

“Florida is proud to be the Fishing Capital of the World, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the license-free days this weekend,” said Gov. Scott.

