Lakeland teens arrested for armed robbery after quest to ‘hit a lick’ & obtain drugs

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A pair of 14-year-old boys from Lakeland were arrested on Tuesday after a wild crime spree in a quest to find drugs.

Jonathan Hall and Zachary Tillery allegedly stole one of their father’s handguns and his car, robbed a man at gunpoint and crashed the car into a tree

According to witness testimony and sworn taped statements from the boys, Hall went to the Tillery residence on Tuesday morning and kicked in his father’s bedroom door. He came out with two firearms and told Tillery to drive him to a place where he was going to “hit a lick” (rob someone).

Tillery and Hall took off in Tillery’s father’s honda to an address on Jungle Street, where they were to meet 22-year-old Lakeland man Isaac Rose. As Tillery sat in the parked car, he says he watched Hall pull out his gun and demand money and marijuana.

As Rose and Hall began struggling over the gun, Tillery says he drove down the road to try to breakup the fight. When the firearm was finally in Tillery’s posession, the victim grabbed his hand and the gun fired off into the car seat.

Hall claims the victim suckered punched him because he didn’t want to buy any drugs. He also says he found the gun in the center console of the car during the struggle and grabbed the pistol in self-defense. He pointed the gun at Rose and told him to leave the car. He says he struggled with the victim over the pistol and admits to firing it into the seat by accident. Hall allegedly told Tillery to get his gun and when he did, the victim took both of their guns and ran away, according to Hall.

At some point during the incident, the Honda they were driving reversed into a tree, causing extensive damage. The car was later found on Timber Path and the two suspects were located a short time later.

Hall was arrested and charged with robbery with firearm, armed burglary of a dwelling, possession of firearm by delinquent, grand theft of firearm, violation of probation (all felonies). He already has a lengthy rap sheet, which includes charges for drug and drug paraphernalia possession and three probation violations.

Tillery was arrested and charged with robbery with firearm, possession of firearm by delinquent, grand theft of firearm, and violation of probation (all felonies). He also has a criminal history. His previous charges include two counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, petit theft, and motor vehicle theft.

Both young men remain in the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“These juveniles are already known to the criminal justice system & they desperately need to be held accountable for their criminal exploits before they end up killing someone. Let’s hope this time they are kept separate from the community, punished, and provided tough, no-nonsense & non-coddling rehabilitation that will help them turn their lives around. Hopefully, it’s not too late.” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement.

