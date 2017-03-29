Lakeland PD: Student found with handgun at Southwest Middle School

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Lakeland say a 14-year-old student has been charged after being found with a handgun at Southwest Middle School on Wednesday.

Principal Tye Bruno contacted the school resource officer just before noon to let him know about a possible weapon on campus.

Bruno said a student, who News Channel 8 is not identifying, was in possession of two black handguns, and threatened a student from another school on Snapchat.

Surveillance video showed the student walking into an empty classroom wearing a backpack, then leaving without the backpack. The principal found the backpack behind a desk with a black handgun inside of it. A magazine with 12 rounds was also found inside the bag. The magazine was not in the gun.

Police say the handgun was stolen in Lakeland last Friday.

During an interview with detectives, the student admitted to having the backpack with the gun and hiding it behind a desk because he didn’t want anyone to see it.

The student is now facing felony charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE