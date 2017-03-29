‘If you tell me he is dead, I will tell you why I did it’ – Woman tells Orlando police

By WESH.com Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. —Orlando police have arrested a woman who they said shot and killed her boyfriend Tuesday night at the Rosemont Club Apartments.

Police said they were called to the complex around 6:45 p.m. when somebody said there was a body on the porch of a unit.

A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his girlfriend, Paula Hobbs, 51, was taken into custody at the complex.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers said Hobbs was found in a stairwell at the complex and when an officer asked what she was doing, Hobbs responded, “Don’t worry about it.”

Hobbs proceeded to barricade herself in an apartment, but was eventually lured out by officers, police said.

Police said that during questioning, Hobbs said, “If you tell me he is dead, I will tell you why I did it.”

