How to Negotiate a Raise

Number one, leverage is everything.The most surefire way to get your employer to pay you more is to find someone else who will pay you more. Even if you don’t want to jump ship, look elsewhere to put a fire in your current captain’s belly.

Second, Don’t forget Timing is everything. Set yourself up for success by finding a good time to approach your boss. The day after the company releases a dismal earnings report? Probably not the best time either. After you’ve received a stellar performance review or praise from a client? GREAT time to make your move. Let your boss know that you want to speak with her “today at her convenience,” which accommodates her busy schedule while putting a solid deadline on the conversation.

Third, Gather your evidence. Come prepared with specific examples of your stellar performance and positive feedback that you have received from colleagues and clients. You don’t need an entire laundry list of the awesome things you’ve done at work, but a few key examples that demonstrate the qualities of a superb employee including professionalism, work ethic, creativity, and cooperation.

Fourth, Put community first. It’s important to respect your relationship with your boss and coworkers. Think of yourself not as a single moving part, but as a valuable asset to the company at large. Demonstrate how your performance has positively impacted the company’s performance. Finally, let your boss know that you respect her opinion by concluding with: “What do you think?”

Finally, Get creative. Sure, a salary bump is the most typical method of raise, but there are lots of other ways to reward your performance, and some might be even more valuable to your current financial and personal situation. Perhaps it’s a more robust healthcare package. Or you can ask for better stock options. Have a long commute or kids at home? Negotiate for one day per week of working from home. These things might not be monetary but

About Boss Bitch: New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin is back with a sassy and actionable guide empowering women to be the boss of their own lives and careers.

You don’t need dozens or hundreds of employees to be a boss, says financial expert and serial entrepreneur Nicole Lapin. Hell, you don’t even need one. You just need to be confident, savvy, and ready to get out there and make your success happen. You need to find your inner Boss Bitch — your most confident, savvy, ambitious self—and own it.