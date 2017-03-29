Here’s what the FDA’s new Nutrition Facts Labels mean for you

(WFLA) — The FDA announced the new and improved Nutrition Facts Label in May of last year.

Now, the label reflects science-based information and gives consumers the chance to make more informed decisions for themselves, says Abigail Dougherty, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.

“If the label isn’t easy to read and does not reflect the most up to date science-based information, it makes it tough for consumers to choose the healthiest foods for their bodies,” Dougherty said.

Some of the changes include sighting added sugars and changing the serving sizes to those that American’s actually consume. The company is taking away the “calories from fat,” which Dougherty said can be harmful.

People customarily deter from choosing healthy sources of fat that science has shown to help prevent certain diseases.