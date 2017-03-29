Health advisory issued for 2 Hillsborough County beaches

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A health advisory has been issued for swimmers at Cypress Point Beach and E.G. Simmons Park Beach after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. They say the presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County warns beach-goers not to bathe in public.

The department will test the waters again in two weeks and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.

