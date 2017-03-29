Headlines: School stabbing suspect in court, Woman hits Capitol Police cruiser, Firefighter scales cliff to rescue boy

By Published:

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

TODAY’S WEATHER

It’s another warm and dry day with temperatures in the mid-80s! See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

 

Attorney: 9th grade Tampa girl stabbed classmate in neck ‘out of necessity’

Woman strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody

Florida man accused of killing wife tells police she wanted to die

USF campus creeper: Man caught on cafeteria camera exposing self during dinner

Health advisory issued for two Hillsborough County beaches

Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble

Wife of singer Dickey Betts arrested in Sarasota County for pointing gun at rowing team

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH: Brave firefighter scales cliff to rescue boy in crevice

TSA under fire after mother posts video of teenage son’s pat down

Free produce available to Pinellas Co. residents on March 31

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s