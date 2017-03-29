Headlines: School stabbing suspect in court, Woman hits Capitol Police cruiser, Firefighter scales cliff to rescue boy

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TODAY’S WEATHER
It’s another warm and dry day with temperatures in the mid-80s! See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Attorney: 9th grade Tampa girl stabbed classmate in neck ‘out of necessity’
Woman strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody
Florida man accused of killing wife tells police she wanted to die
USF campus creeper: Man caught on cafeteria camera exposing self during dinner
Health advisory issued for two Hillsborough County beaches
Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble
Wife of singer Dickey Betts arrested in Sarasota County for pointing gun at rowing team
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
WATCH: Brave firefighter scales cliff to rescue boy in crevice
TSA under fire after mother posts video of teenage son’s pat down
Free produce available to Pinellas Co. residents on March 31