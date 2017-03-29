Hall of Famer Michael Irvin under investigation for sexual assault

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman has accused Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin of sexual assault, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The 27-year-old woman claims the NFL Network analyst drugged and raped her in a Fort Lauderdale hotel room in the early hours of March 21.

No charges have been filed and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the gossip rag, the woman told investigators she and Irvin were at a bar until 4:30 a.m. when she accompanied him to his hotel room. She claims she suddenly felt sick and remembers fighting him off. She woke up as Irving left the hotel room. She took an Uber home and called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities suggested she go to a medical lab for a swab and blood test, which she did.

She also told police she sent Irving a text, asking if they had sex. He responded, telling the alleged victim he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.

This is at least the third time Irvin has been named in a sexual assault case, but he’s never faced charges. In 1997, his first accuser confessed to lying about her claims and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The second accusation resulted in a lawsuit, which was eventually settled.

Irvin’s lawyer calls these allegations “completely false,” according to TMZ.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE