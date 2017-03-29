Free produce available to Pinellas Co. residents on March 31

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is teaming up with multiple local agencies to host a produce giveaway to help get fresh vegetables and fruits to families in need.

The agencies will host the Farm Share produce giveaway for Pinellas County residents at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church located at 1012 Pennsylvania Ave. in Clearwater.

Free produce will be available until 11:30 a.m. or while supplies last. The event is open to anyone needing a little extra help with some of their grocery needs.

The Board of County Commissioners is welcoming Farm Share to the Clearwater area in partnership with several key community organizations, including the Clearwater Neighborhood Housing Services, Florida Blue, the City of Clearwater, Tampa Bay Healthcare Collaborative and the Florida Dream Center’s Adopt-A-Block program.

Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the distribution of nutritious foods to those in need. It serves as a link between farmers with surplus produce and social service agencies in Florida and throughout the southeastern United States. Last year, Farm Share served more than 4 million Florida households and distributed 33 million pounds of food to needy families. For more information on Farm Share, visit http://www.farmshare.org.

