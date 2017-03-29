Former student accuses Clearwater teacher in child pornography possession case

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — When Tatiana Shryock saw child pornography on her roommate’s computer several weeks ago, she immediately called police.

Largo Police investigated and eventually arrested 57-year old Robert Plotkin, a teacher at Clearwater Intermediate School. Shryock was upset at the discovery because she was one of Plotkin’s former students from another state.

“He actually used to be my teacher. And I’m pretty disgusted and I know everybody from my hometown who was ever taught by him is also very disgusted,” Shryock said. “But nobody seems to be very surprised.”

Plotkin made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence. The tampering charge stems from Plotkin allegedly tossing his computer into a nearby pond after learning police were investigating.

Shryock’s boyfriend, Andy Navarro witnessed Plotkin disposing of something.

“Saw him pulling something out of his laptop bag and throw it in and at that point, I realized whatever is going on I don’t want him to see me because at that point I didn’t know what his mindset was,” Navarro said. “I didn’t know if he was dangerous.”

The judge reduced Plotkin’s bond from over a million dollars to 402-thousand dollars and ordered that if he does post bond he is not to have any contact with children.

A spokeswoman for the school district says Plotkin had no disciplinary issues and there were no red flags that popped up during the background check prior to his employment.

Navarro and Shryock both testified during today’s first appearance and asked the judge that if Plotkin bonds out that he stays away from them. The judge granted that request. Shryock told the judge she is more than willing to appear on the state’s behalf once again.

“I was the one who called the cops, I was the one who saw the pictures on his laptop,” Shyrock told the judge. “And I’m willing to testify in court about this.”

