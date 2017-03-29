Florida may reinstate resign-to-run law for politicians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida could reinstate a law that forces politicians to resign from their elected positions if they wind up running for federal office.
A House panel on Wednesday voted for a sweeping election bill that would return the law to way it was before 2007. The Republican-controlled Legislature changed the law that year to help Gov. Charlie Crist.
Crist at the time was seen as a rising GOP star and viable candidate for vice president. He wound up switching parties and is now a Democratic congressman from St. Petersburg.
Rep. Matt Caldwell, a Fort Myers Republican and sponsor of the bill, said state and local politicians should not get a “free shot” if they run for federal office.
The legislation would also make changes to when cities could hold elections.
