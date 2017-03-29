Florida House says it wants $300 million in tax cuts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Republicans in the Florida House say they will push for $300 million in tax cuts in the coming year.
A House panel discussed a proposed tax cut package on Wednesday that calls for a cut in the tax charged on commercial leases. The House package would also exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from the state’s sales tax.
House leaders are also proposing a 10-day sales tax holiday in August where shoppers would not pay taxes on school supplies and clothes.
Gov. Rick Scott back in January recommended legislators approve more than $600 million in tax cuts.
But Scott also relied on a rise in local property taxes to help boost school funding.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran has called Scott’s plan a tax increase and has vowed that the House will not go along with the governor’s recommendation.
