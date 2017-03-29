Expert tips to get the most out of your doctor visits

(WFLA) — Making and keeping your doctor’s appointments can be stressful, so making sure you get everything you need can be tough with a time crunch.
Here are Dr. Jill’s tips and tricks to get the most out of a visit to your doctor’s office.
1. Write your questions down – I recommend you write them in order of importance. Your doctor will do their best to address all of your concerns, but make sure the ones that are the most important to you get addressed. This also helps you prepare for your appointment.
2. Bring in your personal health record – I suggest everyone carry with them a handwritten or electronic copy of their personal health record. It should include your medical history (e.g., asthma, heart attack), what surgeries you have had (all are important), the medications you take (prescribed, over the counter, and any vitamins or supplements), and your allergies (e.g., latex or any medications).
3. Be honest! – We are not here to judge, but doctors need to know as much information as possible to make an accurate diagnosis. There is not much that we have not seen or heard before.
4. Bring someone with you to your appointment – It is important to have someone with you to not only support you emotionally, but to also be an extra set of ears to hear what your doctor tells you. Ideally, they should take notes so that you can ensure you have heard everything your doctor told you.
5. Determine what you want out of the appointment – Is this a well visit? Do you need a diagnosis? Do you want to hear other options for treatment? Prognosis?
6. Make a symptom diary – When did it start, how long does it last, does the pain come and go? As much information as you can give your doctor will help him or her in making a diagnosis.
7. Take a copy of your doctor’s card – You will of course remember your doctor’s name, but in case you have a brain block, you will have it on you!
8. Make sure it’s the right fit – At the end of the day, what is most important is that you have had all of your questions answered, you feel better, and you feel that your doctor is looking out for your best interests.
