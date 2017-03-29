Ex-Trump University student from Florida wants the president’s apology

Published:
Trump University
AP file photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s $25 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that alleged fraud at his now-defunct Trump University may be put on hold because a former student in Florida wants a full refund and an apology.

A federal judge in San Diego will decide Thursday whether to let Sherri Simpson opt out of the settlement and sue the president individually.

The Fort Lauderdale bankruptcy and consumer rights attorney told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she thinks Trump should pay full refunds plus interest to the students, acknowledge wrongdoing and apologize.

Simpson and a partner paid $35,000 in 2010 to enroll in Trump University’s “Gold Elite” program. She says the $28,000 she would receive is not enough financially or morally.

