Early morning fire injures 2, destroys Valrico mobile home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured when a mobile home caught fire in Valrico early Wednesday morning. The blaze destroyed the mobile home.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about the burning home just after 2 a.m.
The first crew arrived at the home located on South Saint Cloud Avenue within six minutes and found the mobile home fully involved in flames.
Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to be okay.
A K-9 unit is assisting in the investigation.
No details have been released about what caused the fire.
