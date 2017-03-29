Detectives identify crossdressing Home Depot gift card thief in Zephyrhills

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published:
Malik Taylor.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Pasco County are looking for a crossdresser they believe is responsible for snatching gift cards at the Zephyrhills Home Depot, pushing the clerk out of the way and activating the cards on the spot.

They’re looking for 19-year-old Malik Taylor from Tampa. He also goes by the name Quidesha Taylor. There is now has an active warrant for his arrest.

Detectives say it happened on March 8 and that Taylor was one of three suspects that activated the stolen gift cards. So far one of those three is behind bars. Terick Malik

        Terick Malik Harden.

Harden, 23, is in jail charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon. They are still working to identify the third suspect.

If you have any information about Malik “Quidesha” Taylor’s whereabouts or know who the third suspect is, call Crimestoppers.

