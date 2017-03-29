Dade City police search for shooting suspect

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month in Dade City.

Loren Lee Harris, 30, is wanted for attempted murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and several other charges in connection with a shooting that happened March 19.

Police say Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Harris. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-873-8477 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

