Christian student in Florida suspended over treatment of Muslim professor

By Published:
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Ebyabe

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A student at Rollins College in Florida has been suspended temporarily for his treatment of his Muslim professor. The Christian student says he is the victim of religious discrimination.

A disciplinary hearing was held Tuesday for Rollins student Marshall Polston. The outcome is pending.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that professor Areej Zufari also made a “protection against stalking” request with the courts because of concern over Polston.

Injunction documents include an email from Polston in which he tells the professor that she is trying to silence him.

Polston told the Sentinel he disagreed with Zufari’s teachings on Christianity in the Middle Eastern humanities class.

An associate dean who talked to Polston about his behavior says she became concerned by his reference to guns, even though he never threatened anyone.

 

