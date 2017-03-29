Busloads of ‘hundreds’ to descend on Florida State Capitol in rally for State Attorney Ayala

In a press conference on the steps of the Orange County Courthouse, Florida Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announces Thursday, March 16, 2017, that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of racial justice organizations are planning to bus hundreds of people to Tallahassee for a rally in support of State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala was removed from her post this month after she refused to pursue the death penalty against Markeith Loyd, an Orlando man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and later killing police Lt. Debra Clayton.

She has faced harsh criticism from lawmakers, police unions and other prosecutors and garnered support from civil rights activists, faith and city leaders, legislatiors, even family members of murder victims.

And now hundreds are expected to descend on the Florida State Capitol on Thursday to show their support for the embattled state’s attorney.

The event, which has been named “Ride for Aramis,” will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the state capitol’s Dolphin entrance, off Duval Road across from the Supreme Court building in Tallahassee.

It’s sponsors include the NAACP, Latino Justice, Florida Council of Churches, Orange County Black Voice, Let Your Voice Be Heard Orlando, Color of Change, The 8th Amendment Project and Equal Justice USA.

 

