Busloads of ‘hundreds’ to descend on Florida State Capitol in rally for State Attorney Ayala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of racial justice organizations are planning to bus hundreds of people to Tallahassee for a rally in support of State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala was removed from her post this month after she refused to pursue the death penalty against Markeith Loyd, an Orlando man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and later killing police Lt. Debra Clayton.

She has faced harsh criticism from lawmakers, police unions and other prosecutors and garnered support from civil rights activists, faith and city leaders, legislatiors, even family members of murder victims.

And now hundreds are expected to descend on the Florida State Capitol on Thursday to show their support for the embattled state’s attorney.

The event, which has been named “Ride for Aramis,” will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the state capitol’s Dolphin entrance, off Duval Road across from the Supreme Court building in Tallahassee.

It’s sponsors include the NAACP, Latino Justice, Florida Council of Churches, Orange County Black Voice, Let Your Voice Be Heard Orlando, Color of Change, The 8th Amendment Project and Equal Justice USA.

