Brave firefighter scales cliff to rescue boy in crevice

NBC Published: Updated:
(Source: NBC)

CHINA (NBC) – Firefighters brought a boy to safety, who was stuck in a crevice on the face of a cliff in northwest China’s Gansu Province on Sunday.

The boy fell off the cliff, around 328-feet high, while playing with two boys in the provincial capital city of Lanzhou.

Fortunately, he was caught in a crevice about 130-feet above ground.

Firefighters found the cliff was almost vertical and neither ladder nor any other rescue equipment could directly reach the boy.

One firefighter climbed to the top of the cliff to fix one end of a rope there, before descending slowly to reach the boy with the help of the rope.

The firefighter fixed the boy with the rope and signaled the firefighters on top of the cliff to lower him and the boy down.

The firefighter brought the boy to the ground around 10 minutes later.

The boy was scared, but not injured.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s