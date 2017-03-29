Aviation students make emergency landing on Alligator Alley

NBC Published:
(Source: NBC)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A small plane made an emergency landing in South Florida Wednesday.

Officials said two people were on board the Cessna 172 when it landed on I-75 in Broward County.

Officials said the pair were aviation students who called in for engine failure before landing on the pavement of Alligator Alley, before gliding into the grass.

No one was hurt in the landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

