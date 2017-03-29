AMBER Alert: Poster for missing TN teen translated to Spanish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has translated the AMBER Alert poster for Elizabeth Thomas into Spanish in an effort to reach more people.

The 15-year-old has been missing for more than two weeks and is believed to be with her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

They were last seen on Monday, March 13, and he has since been charged with kidnapping in the case.

Attorney Jason Whatley is representing the Thomas family. He told News 2 he is continuing to interview people who may know more about Elizabeth Thomas’ whereabouts.

“We know that Elizabeth bragged, or at least communicated to one friend that she had a way out of the country and this was shortly before she disappeared. Now, do I think she actually did, we obviously don’t know,” said Whatley.

Whatley said, to his knowledge, Thomas does not have a passport.

“Tad Cummins was a legend in his own mind, so we have doubts that he legitimately would be leaving the country, although we have received confirmation that he has a passport,” said Whatley.

Whatley also told News 2 that based on his research, he believes there are people out there who know more about Cummins and Thomas’ plan before they went missing.

“It is our belief that there are people, probably young people, teenagers, students, friends, who know more then what has been communicated at this point. We have reason to believe that, even to the extent of Elizabeth sharing her specific plans. We need this information, this is very critical,” said Whatley.

Authorities also believe Cummins is likely keeping Elizabeth “off the grid” and they’ve urged the public to search properties, local campgrounds and rural area.

“This hasn’t been discussed, but to hunters and things like that, and if you are in those secluded areas, to be aware of what is out there and if you see something, call immediately,” said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.

The sheriff told News 2 that he isn’t aware that Cummins stocked up on any supplies, but they say Cummins bragged about his outdoor skills.

Despite receiving 1,200 tips, the agency said there have not been any credible sightings of either Thomas or Cummins.

“We will not stop until we find you and bring you home. We will do everything we can to make that happen as soon as possible,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn vowed on Tuesday.

A vigil will be held in Columbia this Sunday at the square at 7 p.m.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT.

Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

Along with the kidnapping charge, Cummins is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year before the two disappeared.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, who has been placed on the Top 10 Most Wanted list, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

