Alligator crawls up to front door of Lakeland home

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland homeowner had an unwanted visitor Tuesday night when an alligator showed up at her front door.

Jeanne Smith got a call from her husband saying an alligator was in the driveway.

“He said don’t open the garage, there’s an alligator in the driveway,” Smith said.

After snapping some photos, Smith went through the yard to get into her home.

Once inside her dogs started barking and within seconds the alligator slinked between a bush and made it’s way to her front doorstep.

“Here’s this alligator with its head sitting on my front doorstep,” Smith said.

Her dogs were inches away, on the other side of the door watching the creature.

Hear about the encounter tonight on WFLA News Channel 8 at Six.