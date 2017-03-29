4-year-old injured in apparent accidental shooting in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are responding to what appears to be an accidental shooting that injured a four-year-old.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Boulder Run Loop in Zephyrhills.

The child is being flown to an area hospital.

