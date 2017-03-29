4-year-old injured in apparent accidental shooting in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are responding to what appears to be an accidental shooting that injured a four-year-old.
The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Boulder Run Loop in Zephyrhills.
The child is being flown to an area hospital.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
