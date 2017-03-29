3 suspects arrested for smash and grabs in daycare parking lots in Pasco, Pinellas

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Three smash and grab suspects were arrested by Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies in Pinellas County Wednesday night.

Deputies followed the suspects to a shopping center in Clearwater by using a ‘find my phone’ app on a stolen phone.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assisted when the suspects bolted from a car. Two were quickly apprehended and a third was captured at 8 p.m.

Deputies found items stolen from Pasco, Pinellas and other counties.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the suspects were smashing windows of cars in daycare parking lots in Pasco and Pinellas by punching the windows, then stealing what they could get.

The suspects are from Hollywood, Florida. Officials have not yet released their names or ages.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE