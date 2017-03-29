17-year-old girl missing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police are looking for an endangered and missing teenager.

Hailey Acierno, who recently turned 17, has not been home since Tuesday and is in need of medication.

Her parents said she has a brown, yellow and orange M&M backpack she may be traveling with.

Police say she is known to frequent the areas of New Tampa and Wiregrass.

If you have any information that could help find her, call (813) 231-6130.

