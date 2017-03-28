Your Facebook friends can now track your ‘live location’

(WFLA) — Facebook’s latest feature lets you share your current location with your friends in real time.

While Messenger did have location-sharing before, your friend would only be able to see an assigned location on a map.

This updated feature share’s your location in real time, so friends can pinpoint where you are even as you’re moving around.

But you have to be quick to see it –because the “live location” feature only lasts for an hour at a time in the message.

Google introduced a similar location-sharing feature last week, but there are a couple differences.

Facebook only allows you to share your “live” location for up to an hour, but Google allows for several consecutive hours of location sharing.

Also, when someone shares their location with you, Facebook will time the fastest route for you to meet them.

Facebook says the feature is completely optional but may be a great way to find your group when you’re out and about.