Winter Haven police search for person of interest in double shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that injured two men in Winter Haven.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Sailwind Apartments on 24th Street NW.

Around the same time officers responded to the scene, 23-year-old Johnson Joseph and 22-year-old Alix Poinvil showed up at Winter Haven Hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the two men were at the apartment complex before coming to the hospital.

Both men are expected to recover.

Detectives are now asking the public to help them find 25-year-old Stedman Hawthorne, a person of interest in the shooting.

If you have any information about where Hawthorne is, you’re asked to call 1-800-226-8477.

