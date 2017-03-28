Winter Haven police search for person of interest in double shooting

By Published:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that injured two men in Winter Haven.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Sailwind Apartments on 24th Street NW.

Around the same time officers responded to the scene, 23-year-old Johnson Joseph and 22-year-old Alix Poinvil showed up at Winter Haven Hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the two men were at the apartment complex before coming to the hospital.

Both men are expected to recover.

Detectives are now asking the public to help them find 25-year-old Stedman Hawthorne, a person of interest in the shooting.

If you have any information about where Hawthorne is, you’re asked to call 1-800-226-8477.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s