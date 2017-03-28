Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit

By Published:
FILE - In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. Wells Fargo said Tuesday, March 28, 2017, it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over up to 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission. (AP Photo/CX Matiash, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Wells Fargo says it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over up to 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.

It’s the first private settlement that Wells has reached since the company paid $185 million to federal and local authorities late last year after authorities said its employees, driven by high-pressure sales tactics, opened the accounts to meet unrealistic sales goals.

The settlement, announced late Tuesday, will include customers who had accounts opened without their permission, or were signed up for a product they did not agree to, going back to January 1, 2009.

Thousands of employees had been fired over the sales practices over the years, and the scandal led the bank’s CEO John Stumpf to abruptly retire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s