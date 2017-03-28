VIDEO: Killer Whales attack sea lions in Argentina

(NBC NEWS) — The predatory behavior of killer whales was seen in a striking effect in Southern Argentina.

The giant mammals approached the shoreline to attack and kill a group of sea lion cubs.

The video above shows the distinct killing technique used. A pod of giant orcas enters the shallow waters of the shoreline. They first shunt their massive bodies into sea lion cubs, stranding the babies before killing them.

According to local officials, it is a phenomenon only witnessed along this far-flung Atlantic coastline, which is in the Peninsula Valdes Nature Reserve, located just over 620 miles from Buenos Aires.

While rarely caught on camera, the predatory ritual is documented happening in Punta Norte during March andAprill of each year, coinciding with the development of sea lions, when the young cubs are learning to swim.

