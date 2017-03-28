VIDEO: Eagle 8 spots shark swimming in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eagle 8 HD captured video Tuesday of a shark in Tampa Bay.
The video, recorded just after 11 a.m., shows the shark swimming in the bay near the MacDill AFB.
Eagle 8 HD also captured video of dolphins and stingrays swimming in Tampa Bay Tuesday afternoon.
