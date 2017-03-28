USF player involved in road rage shooting now off the team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The USF football player involved in a road rage shooting incident Saturday night is no longer with the team.

USF Head Football Coach Charlie Strong announced the decision after a team practice Tuesday morning.

“Hassan is no longer a part of this football team and I had a chance to speak with him and when we talk about values and standards within the program, they all understand that,” Strong said.

Tampa Police say Hassan Childs, 22, was involved in a road rage incident with another driver near the USF Campus Saturday night.

According to police Childs was tail gating another driver and flashed a handgun at him. The other driver, Jovanni Jimenez, 26 then pulled out his own handgun and shot Childs three times.

Tampa Police are not charging Jimenez, because they say Childs was the aggressor in this situation.

USF Coach Charlie Strong maintains players have to understand the consequences of decisions made off the field.

“What they have to understand is just the impact it has on everyone else and I was just telling the players a few minutes ago, I said, just look at the ticker right now and you look at the ESPN ticker and what the lead story is and we don’t want to be the lead story for the wrong reasons,” Strong said.

