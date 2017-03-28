USF campus creeper: Man caught on cafeteria camera exposing self during dinner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a flasher on the loose right now at the University of South Florida. This campus creep exposed himself to a female student on Saturday.

The college coed was in the dining hall eating dinner.

No doubt, this guy is bold and was trying to get attention.

Mission accomplished. The attention he’s getting now is from campus cops looking to arrest him. What the flasher did not know is that he was caught on campus cameras near the dining hall, Fresh Foods at Argos.

He can be seen on surveillance strolling by after exposing himself.

News Channel 8 did a little detective work, and sure enough, it appears that the surveillance camera was directly across from the cafeteria. The student who saw the young man exposing his private parts called campus police right away.

The students we talked to were thoroughly grossed out by this young man lurking around campus.

“It’s just not normal,” said Danielle Gotwalls, a sophomore. “It makes me uncomfortable because I live here. So, it’s just thinking about a guy, a guy that could be anywhere.”

We also spoke with students at the dining hall who tell us they hope USF police catch the flasher quickly.

Chelsea Francis, who is a sophomore on the track team, told us, “It’s disgusting, it’s not something that anyone wants near campus. It’s not something that I’m like, steered me away, because I know it’s going to get taken care of.”

Stephanie Wallace, a junior from Maine, said she walks in groups if she leaves campus.

“I don’t go out at night by myself around here,” she said.

“I understand it’s a public campus and all, but that doesn’t mean you can step on here and expose yourself like that,” Gotwalls added.

