Trial scheduled for man accused of dropping daughter, 5, off bridge in Pinellas Co.

Associated Press Published:
Phoebe Jonchuck, family photo
John Jonchuck

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a Florida man accused of throwing his young daughter to her death off a Tampa Bay area bridge.

Following a Monday hearing, Pinellas County Judge Chris Helinger scheduled the trial for 27-year-old Jon Jonchuck to begin Feb. 5, 2018.

Another judge found Jonchuck competent to stand trial earlier this month. He was deemed incompetent in February 2015, the month after prosecutors say he dropped 5-year-old Phoebe Jonchuck into Tampa Bay.

Jonchuck will remain at a state hospital in Gainesville until his trial.

Jonchuck is charged with first-degree murder. He faces the death penalty, but prosecutors have said they may revisit that decision given his mental health history.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s