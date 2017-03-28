The Cuban Sandwich Festival

The BEST Cuban Sandwiches in the WORLD are battling it out, including contestant from all over the U.S., Florida and as far as South Korea!
Hillsborough Community College – Ybor City Campus
1320 E. Palm Ave
Ybor City, Florida
Saturday, April 1st
12pm – 6pm
Watch as we attempt to make the BIGGEST Cuban Sandwich in the world. Plus check out the Kids Cuban Sandwich Smackdown and the Cuban Sandwich Eating Contest!
Sunday, April 2nd
11am – 7pm
THE BIG DAY: Smackdown Sunday, featuring contestants from all around the world traveling to compete.