The Cuban Sandwich Festival

Daytime Web Staff Published:

The BEST Cuban Sandwiches in the WORLD are battling it out, including contestant from all over the U.S., Florida and as far as South Korea!

Hillsborough Community College – Ybor City Campus

1320 E. Palm Ave

Ybor City, Florida

 

Saturday, April 1st

12pm – 6pm

Watch as we attempt to make the BIGGEST Cuban Sandwich in the world. Plus check out the Kids Cuban Sandwich Smackdown and the Cuban Sandwich Eating Contest!

 

Sunday, April 2nd

11am – 7pm

THE BIG DAY: Smackdown Sunday, featuring contestants from all around the world traveling to compete.

