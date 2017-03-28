Tampa resident Enid Ortiz advances to knockout round of ‘The Voice’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Talk about a big break for an aspiring singer! Enid Ortiz, who is representing Tampa Bay, continues to wow the judges on NBC’s The Voice.

Ortiz, who is on team Blake, survived another round of eliminations on Monday night.

Ortiz tried out for The Voice four times before being told “Yes.” She hopes her perseverance inspires more people like her, right here in the Tampa Bay area.

“It’s like a dream come true. Having the opportunity gives you that extra boost of confidence to follow your dream and never give up,” said Ortiz.

Since the age of five, Ortiz has practiced falling down and getting back up.

“Every since then, I really love music. I suffered with Vitiligo, which is a skin condition like Michael Jackson had and it really took a toll on my confidence and my image.”

But, the Tampa woman moved forward. She went to as many open mics as possible. She’s in the bay area band Ragged Old Souls and she finally got her big break.

“I just tell everyone young or old, don’t give up on your dream. If you have a dream, just go for it.”

After surviving another round last night, Ortiz and Blake Shelton will keep going for it.

“Have that gasoline to keep yourself going. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will.”

Ortiz will have to make it through the knockout round before she can make it to the live final rounds. Channel 8 will continue to follow Ortiz’s journey and keep you updated.

Learn more about Enid Ortiz here.

Watch at 4 today to see what Enid had to say to News Channel 8 reporter Jana Jones.

