Tampa Bay area moms, dads get fit with iStroll workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You might see them around town, dashing by with their babies in tow, that’s because iStroll workout fanatics are all over Tampa Bay.

They walk, run, pump iron, heck they’ll full-on donkey kick during these hard core workouts.

“It’s not an easy workout. It kicks your butt for sure, but we love it because that’s how you get strong good mom bods,”, said Erinn Dejose, a new mother and team leader of iStroll Tampa.

The moms and dads can keep their babies in tow during the workout, or leave them at home base, because there is always someone there to keep an eye on the little ones. The point is, iStroll gives parents time to get in shape.

“It’s helped me get back into shape, and take some time for myself, because as you know you have kids being a new mom it gets hard to focus on somebody besides the baby. This has been a great opportunity for me to meet other moms and introduce my baby to other babies and get in shape while I’m doing it,” said Dejose.

It’s not just about working out, moms dads and kids hang out all the time, even when they’re not breaking a sweat.

“We do get together, we do potluck, play groups, and we do stuff for the kids. We have a Facebook group that we’re always chatting on, we encourage people to come out for class. Not only are we working out together, we’re raising our kids together,” said Tess Partride of iStroll.

The next classes are slated to start in Brandon’s Bloomingdale area. Learn more about iStroll here.

