WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — The U.S. Secret Service says it is investigating a suspicious package found near White House Grounds on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the agency said a security perimeter had been established. Members of the public and the media were being moved away to a safe distance.

According to News Channel 8’s NBC affiliate in Washington, the North Lawn of the White House was evacuated.

