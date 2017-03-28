Student stabbed at Chamberlain High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One student was injured in a stabbing Tuesday morning at Chamberlain High School in Tampa.

A Tampa Police Department spokesperson says the victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say one student stabbed another student.

Both students involved are females and it appears that there were no other students involved in the altercation.

Detectives say it is unclear what the confrontation was about.

One person is in custody.

Chamberlain High School is located at 9401 North Blvd.

